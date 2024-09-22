Career History
- Modenik Lifestyles
Mar 2020 – present
SVP – Head Modern Trade & E-commerce (Apr 2024- present)
Head E-commerce Business (Mar 2020 – present)
Head Strategy & Transformation (Mar 2020 – Aug 2022)
- Walmart
General Manager
Apr 2017 – Mar 2020
- EY
Manager, Performance Improvement, Retail & Consumer Goods Business Advisory
Jan 2014 – Jan 2017
- Metro Cash & Carry
Manager – Process Improvements & Strategy
Dec 2011 – Jan 2014
- Key Implementations in the last two years
D2C growth
E-commerce growth
Footprint expansion
- Impact of the Implementations
35+ new EBOs opened
30% overall e-commerce and generated a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of 180+Cr Generated `10 crore GMV from <`0.5 crore in 1 year
Key Learning
Strategy with a solid execution plan with robust program management can help achieve the required milestones
3 Game-Changing Technologies
Artificial intelligence
Machine Learning
Personalisation
Tech Mantra
Personalise and omnify
Enamor (Modenik Lifestyle)
Created in 2001 as a JV with Barbara of Paris – a 70-year-old French heritage lingerie brand, Enamor brought premium fashion lingerie to Indian women. Over the years, it has become synonymous with being fun and fabulous and has been instrumental in elevating lingerie from a basic need to an exquisite essential. Enamor is a Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.-owned brand.
