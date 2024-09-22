Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Home Digital Icon Ketan Chunchanur
Career History
  • Modenik Lifestyles

    Mar 2020 – present

    SVP – Head Modern Trade & E-commerce (Apr 2024- present)

    Head E-commerce Business (Mar 2020 – present)

    Head Strategy & Transformation (Mar 2020 – Aug 2022)

  • Walmart
    General Manager
    Apr 2017 – Mar 2020

  • EY

    Manager, Performance Improvement, Retail & Consumer Goods Business Advisory
    Jan 2014 – Jan 2017
  • Metro Cash & Carry

    Manager – Process Improvements & Strategy
    Dec 2011 – Jan 2014

  • Key Implementations in the last two years

    D2C growth

    E-commerce growth

    Footprint expansion

  • Impact of the Implementations

    35+ new EBOs opened

    30% overall e-commerce and generated a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of 180+Cr Generated `10 crore GMV from <`0.5 crore in 1 year

Key Learning

Strategy with a solid execution plan with robust program management can help achieve the required milestones

3 Game-Changing Technologies

Artificial intelligence

Machine Learning

Personalisation

Tech Mantra

Personalise and omnify

Enamor (Modenik Lifestyle)

Created in 2001 as a JV with Barbara of Paris – a 70-year-old French heritage lingerie brand, Enamor brought premium fashion lingerie to Indian women. Over the years, it has become synonymous with being fun and fabulous and has been instrumental in elevating lingerie from a basic need to an exquisite essential. Enamor is a Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.-owned brand.

About ETP

ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.