Key Implementations in the last 2 years
Over the past two years, Shree has achieved significant milestones and implemented strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.
These milestones include the successful integration of video analytics to gain deeper insights into consumer behaviour and the adoption of an omnichannel strategy, exemplified by the introduction of features like ‘Endless Aisle.’
Additionally, internally, we have undergone a transformative shift by leveraging low-code platforms for designing productivity applications. This shift towards paperless processes has streamlined standard operating procedures, optimised process management, and accelerated approval workflows.
Furthermore, we are currently in the proof-of-concept stage for implementing an AI-powered inventory management system, which promises to revolutionise the supply chain logistics once fully deployed.
Impact of the Implementations
Through video analytics, the brand gained valuable insights, leading to improved strategies and enhanced customer satisfaction. The omnichannel approach has streamlined inventory management and fulfilment, improving the shopping experience and driving operational efficiency. Internally, the adoption of low-code platforms has optimised processes, increased productivity, and fostered a culture of sustainability.
Additionally, once the AI-powered inventory management system matures, the company anticipates a 20% reduction in inventory wastage, further enhancing the operational effectiveness and sustainability efforts.
3 Key Learnings
- Adaptability and resilience
- Continuous learning and innovation
- Collaboration and communication
Career History
- SHR Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. CIO
Nov 2014 – present
- AR Emporium Pvt. Ltd.
Director & CEO Apr 2015 – Mar 2019
- Virka Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
Founder & Director Mar 2006 – Mar 2015
- Netcradle
Lead Business Developer and Product Manager Oct 2000 – Jul 2006
- Deep Blue Internet Services Partner/Entrepreneur
Nov 1999 – Oct 2000
- Net Media Internet Services
Technical Consultant/Advisor Jun 1999 – Nov 1999
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
- Internet of Things and Smart Devices
Tech Mantra
Innovation, agility, and customer-centricity. Embrace emerging technologies, adapt quickly to market changes, and prioritise the customer journey to drive growth and create transformative experiences.
Shree (SHR LIFESTYLES)
Shree, a distinguished Indian ethnic wear brand under SHR Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., specialises in crafting and retailing comfortable everyday wear for women. Founded by Sheetal Kapoor and Sandeep Kapoor in 2009, Shree has garnered a devoted following among Indian women for its exceptional range of products. Initially launched as an e-commerce venture, SHREE has evolved into a formidable retail presence, boasting 100 outlets across India and overseas.
