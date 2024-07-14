Over the past two years, Shree has achieved significant milestones and implemented strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.

These milestones include the successful integration of video analytics to gain deeper insights into consumer behaviour and the adoption of an omnichannel strategy, exemplified by the introduction of features like ‘Endless Aisle.’

Additionally, internally, we have undergone a transformative shift by leveraging low-code platforms for designing productivity applications. This shift towards paperless processes has streamlined standard operating procedures, optimised process management, and accelerated approval workflows.

Furthermore, we are currently in the proof-of-concept stage for implementing an AI-powered inventory management system, which promises to revolutionise the supply chain logistics once fully deployed.