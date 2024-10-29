Register Now
CaratLane opens first global store in the USA

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
CaratLane store, New Jersey, USA
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

CaratLane’s first international store is located in New Jersey, USA

Bengaluru: Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership has launched its first-ever international store in the USA, located in New Jersey, according to a company press release on Tuesday. 

“While we have been available online to our customers in the US for a few years, we will now be able to offer them the full-stack omnichannel experience with the opening of this store,” Atul Sinha, chief operating officer of CaratLane said.

CaratLane‘s global entry is followed by the milestone opening of its 300th store in Mumbai, launched on Karwa Chauth and inaugurated by celebrity influencer Nancy Tyagi. Situated in Malad, the store spans approximately 900 sq. ft. of carpet area.

“The new store is located across from Infinity Mall, where we already operate another outlet. Customer response in Malad has been so positive that we have opened another bigger store to give them a better experience,” said Deepika Khare, national head – business development at CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership told IndiaRetailing.

The Chennai-based jewellery brand was established in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan as an online brand offering rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles and solitaires.

In July 2016, the Tata Group made a strategic investment in the company via its subsidiary, Titan Company Ltd. Presently, Titan holds 99.64% of the total equity share capital of CaratLane. In February of this year, Titan Company announced its intention to acquire the remaining 0.36% stake in CaratLane for Rs 60.08 crore.

