Register Now
Google News
spot_img
D2C BuzzFinance and FundingLatest News

AB De Villiers Invests in Nutrition Startup Supply6

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
16
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

De Villiers will promote their flagship product, Supply6 360 

New Delhi: D2C nutrition startup Supply6 has signed South African international cricketer AB De Villiers as its brand ambassador and investor, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“The brand’s rapid expansion is impressive, and I am eager to support its mission of promoting healthier lifestyles,” said AB De Villiers.

With this partnership, De Villiers will promote the company’s flagship product, Supply6 360 which addresses deficiencies in Vitamin D, B12, and promotes gut health, the release added.

“Partnering with AB De Villiers, whose dedication to fitness mirrors our ethos, is thrilling. Together, we aim to revolutionise the market and inspire healthier eating habits,” said Vaibhav Bhandari, Co-Founder and CEO, Supply6.

Founded in January 2019, Supply6 is a Bangalore-based health food and convenience brand offers nutrition supplements, along with solutions for health concerns like skin wellness and energy enhancement.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Crepdog Crew reopens experience store in Mumbai

The store was opened in May 2023 but got gutted in a fire 53 days after its opening New Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.