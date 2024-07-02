AB De Villiers Invests in Nutrition Startup Supply6

De Villiers will promote their flagship product, Supply6 360

New Delhi: D2C nutrition startup Supply6 has signed South African international cricketer AB De Villiers as its brand ambassador and investor, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“The brand’s rapid expansion is impressive, and I am eager to support its mission of promoting healthier lifestyles,” said AB De Villiers.

With this partnership, De Villiers will promote the company’s flagship product, Supply6 360 which addresses deficiencies in Vitamin D, B12, and promotes gut health, the release added.

“Partnering with AB De Villiers, whose dedication to fitness mirrors our ethos, is thrilling. Together, we aim to revolutionise the market and inspire healthier eating habits,” said Vaibhav Bhandari, Co-Founder and CEO, Supply6.

Founded in January 2019, Supply6 is a Bangalore-based health food and convenience brand offers nutrition supplements, along with solutions for health concerns like skin wellness and energy enhancement.