Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails now accessible on q-commerce

Bengaluru: Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) is set to expand its presence on Indian quick commerce platforms, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Currently, the brand is live on Blinkit, with plans to launch on Zepto and Swiggy Instamart by July this year.

“By choosing quick commerce platforms, we reaffirm our commitment to affordability while adding an extra layer of convenience. When you think of pets, you think of HUFT, and now, we will deliver products within ten minutes,” said Rashi Narang, founder of Heads Up for Tails.

The brand will offer a range of products through q-commerce including treats, grooming items, tick and flea solutions, food ranges, and toys. Additionally, an exclusive range of toys starting at Rs 130 is available only through quick commerce channels.

Currently, the retailer’s target is to be available in all cities where quick commerce service delivery exists in India.

Founded in 2008 by Narang and co-founded by Sandeep Atmaram and Ridhima Coelho, HUFT provides solutions for dogs, cats, and small animals across food, treats, toys, walking accessories, litter and supplements.

Apart from its retail stores pan India, HUFT products are also available for online purchase on its own website huft.com, and across marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart.