Blinkit launches Franchise App to help franchise owners

Bengaluru: Quick commerce marketplace Blinkit has launched Blinkit Franchise App aimed at assisting its franchise owners across the country, a company official wrote on social media on Monday.

Blinkit expects that the initiative will enhance interaction between franchise owners and their customers, empowering them to streamline business operations effectively.

“Nothing beats the satisfaction of helping franchise owners grow their businesses and serve their community! I’m thrilled to share a brand new app we’ve built for this very purpose,” said Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit in a LinkedIn post.

“The app is a first-of-its-kind in the quick commerce space—it improves the way our franchise owners connect with their customers while enabling them to build their business more efficiently,” he added.

Currently, there are hundreds of Blinkit franchise stores across 27 Indian cities which are owned and run by budding local entrepreneurs.

The app offers real-time, weekly, and monthly insights into crucial business metrics and customer concerns, along with visibility into store team attendance and performance. Additionally, it provides a transparent system to guarantee accurate and timely payouts.

The app is accessible for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Blinkit, headquartered in Gurgaon and formerly operating under the name Grofers India, was established in 2013. In 2022, the company was acquired by Zomato in an all-stock transaction valued at Rs4,447 crore.