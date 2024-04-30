Nippon Paint opens new Nspire store in Bengaluru

Located at Kaval Byrasandra area, the store offers Nippon Paint’s exclusive product range alongside expert painting advice

Bengaluru: Paint manufacturer Nippon Paint has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its latest Nspire store in Bengaluru, located at Kaval Byrasandra area, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The store offers Nippon Paint’s exclusive product range alongside expert painting advice.

“Through this latest Nspire store launch in Kaval Byrasandra, Bengaluru, we aim to provide our valued customers with a unique and convenient shopping experience. Here, they can explore our exclusive range of Nippon Paint products and receive expert painting advice, all under one roof,” said Mark Titus, vice president of marketing – decorative division at Nippon Paint India.

The new store features a virtual visualiser, allowing consumers to experiment with different paint colour combinations.

The store was built in collaboration with Hoysala Associates, which has offered a range of Nippon Paint products, including decorative paints, construction chemicals and sealants, to customers in Bengaluru for the past three years.

Founded in Japan, Nippon Paint has over 143 years of experience in paint manufacturing. The company and its subsidiaries have a presence in 31 countries including Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Russia.