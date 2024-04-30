Arvind opens 2nd Megamart in Maharashtra

The new outlet is located at Gebi Business Park, Bhiwandi Nashik Highway, Saravali Village

Bengaluru: Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a subsidiary of the Indian fashion and lifestyle company Arvind Ltd., has launched the second store of its value retail chain Megamart in Maharashtra, a company official shared on social media on Monday.

“Excited to announce the grand opening of our second Megamart store in Maharashtra,” Taher Delhiwala, cluster manager at Arvind Lifestyle Brands, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The highway store is spread over a retail space of 3,500 sq. ft. and it offers a wide range of menswear from brands including U.S. Polo Assn., Flying Machine and Arrow.

The retailer launched its first Megamart store in Maharashtra, located at Kongaon in February this year.

Arvind is a vertically integrated textile company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded in 1931 by Kasturbhai Lalbhai and parented by the Lalbhai Group, the company manufactures cotton shirting, denim and knit fabrics.

The retail giant operates its own brands like Flying Machine, Newport and Excalibur as well as 27 licensed international brands such as Arrow, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

The company reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.08 crore for the December quarter FY24, according to PTI filing.