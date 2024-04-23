Register Now
V2 Retail to open 35-40 new stores, recruit 1500 people

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Credit: File
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The company plans to invest Rs90-100 crore for the expansion 

New Delhi: Value retail chain V2 Retail, on Tuesday, announced its plans to open 35-40 new stores, each with an area of 4 lakh sq. ft. Furthermore, it plans to invest Rs 90-100 crore, for store expansion and bolstering inventory.

The retailer also plans to recruit over 1500 people across diverse verticals including sales, marketing, operations, and customer service, to drive the expansion and contribute to the nation’s Skill India initiative.

“Our vision aligns with the enthusiasm and dedication of our newest team members,” said Akash Agarwal, Director at V2 Retail. Emphasizing the significance of these additions, Agarwal added, “As we grow, their contributions will be instrumental.”

V2 Retail offers a wide range of apparel across categories under one roof. It is present in 17 states through 96 stores in prime cities and small towns alike.

