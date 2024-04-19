Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Nokia India sales decline 69% to Rs 2,360 cr in March qtr

PTI
By PTI
30
0
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Net sales in APAC declined strongly in the quarter, mainly due to Mobile Networks and Network Infrastructure

New Delhi: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia posted a 69% decline in India sales to 265 million euros, about Rs 2,360 crore, in the March quarter due to moderating 5G rollout in the country.

The company had posted net sales of 853 million euros in the year-ago period.

“Net sales in APAC declined strongly in the quarter, mainly due to Mobile Networks and Network Infrastructure. Within APAC (Asia Pacific), India net sales declined reflecting the normalization of 5G investments in the region after significant deployments in the year-ago quarter,” Nokia said.

The lower spending levels in India and North America led to a 37% decline in sales of Nokia’s mobile network at the global level.

“A slower pace of spending in India was anticipated following the rapid 5G deployment seen in H1 (first half) 2023, and our expectations for India for the full year remain unchanged,” Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark said.

Nokia’s overall net sales fell 20% to 4.6 billion euros during the reported quarter from 5.85 billion a year ago.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Agilitas Sports acquires exclusive license of Italian brand Lotto

Agilitas has acquired the rights to design, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Lotto brand in India and Australia Bengaluru: Sportswear and...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.