Royal Enfield launches collection inspired by the Hunter 350

Titled ‘A Shot of Mumbai’, the collection is being launched in collaboration with premium fashion label Huemn

Mumbai: Royal Enfield, the maker of iconic motorcycles Bullet 350 and Classic 350, is set to unveil a collection of high street fashion merchandise inspired by its mid-size two-wheeler model Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

While some of the limited-edition collection went live at noon on Wednesday, the collaboration will be formally announced at 8.30 pm on the same day in Mumbai.

Titled, ‘A Shot of Mumbai’, the collection is being launched in collaboration with premium high street fashion brand Huemn (pronounced human), founded by Pranav Misra and designer Shyma Shetty in 2012.

The collection comprises T-shirts, hoodies and denim, which will be available at the D2C brand’s website as well as a limited edition helmet, which will be available exclusively at Royal Enfield online store. T-shirts are priced between Rs 5,500 and Rs 6,500 hoodies at Rs 14,500, denims at Rs 12,500 and the helmet at Rs 6500.

“At Royal Enfield, we’re constantly working with talented, like-minded brands that have design at their core. This collaboration with Huemn celebrates our shared passion for creativity, self-expression and a disruptive sense of style,” Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield, said.

Unlike its established brands Bullet and Classic, Royal Enfield, the oldest brand in continuous production of motorcycles since 1901, has designed Hunter 350 to appeal to millennials and GenZ across the globe. It has gathered a huge community since its launch in 2022 in the mid-size motorcycle segment.

The Hunter DNA is evident across the collection, which is also an ode to the vibrance of Mumbai and boasts electric blues and fiery reds to an array of peppy hues, Misra told IndiaRetailing.com.

“The Hunter 350 exudes a distinct personality that we’ve fused into the Huemn aesthetic. The result is a collection that mirrors the dynamic and vibrant soul of both brands and represents a crossover of worlds that speaks to the modern explorer and celebrates individuality,” said Misra who is the Huemn’s chief executive officer.

“Community building has been at the heart of the Brand and our collaboration with Royal Enfield will amplify our voice into a wider motorcycling community,” he added.



Delhi-based home-grown ready-to-wear fashion label Heumn retails a line of contemporary, handcrafted, unisex clothing priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 1 lakh online. It offers over 500 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

In the past, the brand has collaborated with Absolut Vodka and Pepsi to launch exclusive collections.

Royal Enfield is a British brand, which established a manufacturing plant in Madras in 1955. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through more than 2,000 stores across India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe. Royal Enfield also has two world-class technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and in Chennai, India.