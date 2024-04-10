Register Now
Reid & Taylor unveils first store in Borivali

Indiaretailing Bureau
The brand plans to launch seven more stores in Mumbai in a month

Mumbai: Premium suit brand Reid & Taylor has unveiled a store in the western suburb of Mumbai, as per a post by a senior company executive.

The Scottish men’s fashion brand known predominantly for its fine suits for men opened its store at Borivali in Mumbai. The store also offers formal wear items and casual wear for men.

“Finally, the first store inaugurated today in Borivali, Mumbai. From mind to floor in six months. The Scottish men’s fashion on Indian soil. Reid & Taylor Men’s fashion, in formal, Casual and timeless fashion,” wrote Subrata Siddhanta, chief executive officer of Apparel & Retail Reid & Taylor on LinkedIn while sharing images of the store.

“7 stores coming up in Mumbai in a month’s time. I am blessed with my wonderful team. Invite you all to experience it firsthand,” he added.

Reid & Taylor was the brainchild of a Scottish man Alexander Reid, launched in the 1830s. Financed by Joseph Taylor, it went on to become a notable worsted suiting brand endorsed by celebrities like Pierce Brosnan loved for his portrayal of James Bond.

The brand entered India in 1998 with a state-of-the-art mill at Mysore, Karnataka.

