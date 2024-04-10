Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open 100 new stores within 2025

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
53
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The company recorded an annual retail global turnover of Rs 51,218 crore in the last financial year (FY24)

Bengaluru:  Kozhikode-based Malabar Gold & Diamonds is set to open 100 new stores by 2025, the jewellery retailer said in a press release on Wednesday.  It plans to launch new stores in New Zealand, Egypt, Bangladesh, with more locations in Europe and to strengthen its presence in existing markets such as the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

The company recorded an annual retail global turnover of Rs 51,218 crore in the last financial year (FY24).

“Given our extensive global presence, we maintain our dedication to responsibly sourcing gold, ensuring it is mined without infringing upon the rights of individuals, particularly children, animals, and their habitats, assuring ethical practices, and transparent fund management,” said MP Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group.

“We remain dedicated to sourcing responsibly mined materials and contributing positively to the communities we serve,” he added.

In addition to opening more stores in its current states of operation in India, the retailer also plans to expand its presence into states such as Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The brand also aims to hire an additional 7,000 employees, increasing the workforce to 28,000 from 21,000 representing 26 countries.

Currently, Malabar Gold & Diamonds operates 345 stores across 13 countries, including India, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, Canada, UK and Australia. It also has a customer base exceeding 15 million across 100 countries.

Recently, Malabar ranked 19th in Deloitte’s Luxury Goods global ranking followed by Tata group entity Titan Company which secured the 24th position.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITIndiaretailing Bureau -

Acer reaches 200 store milestone in India

Acer’s 200 store is located at the DLF Mall of India, Noida New Delhi: Taiwan-based laptop and personal computer brand Acer...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.