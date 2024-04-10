Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Ghost Kitchens acquires Ahmedabad-based Shy Tiger Brands

PTI
By PTI
77
0
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The acquisition comes on the heels of Ghost Kitchens raising $5 million in February 2024 in equity and debt

New Delhi: Food-tech platform Ghost Kitchens India on Tuesday said it has acquired Ahmedabad-based cloud kitchen firm Shy Tiger Brands to strengthen its presence in Gujarat.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Ghost Kitchens raising $5 million in February 2024 in equity and debt.

“The acquisition solidifies Ghost Kitchens’ foothold in the Gujarat market while providing a platform for further expansion and growth,” it stated.

Founded in 2018, Shy Tiger has five multi-brand cloud kitchens spread across Ahmedabad.

“The acquisition marks Ghost Kitchens’ strategic move to bolster its presence in Gujarat by integrating its existing brands in Shy Tiger’s infrastructure,” it stated.

The food-tech platform became operational in 2019 with over 15 company-owned and operated cloud kitchens in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and 1,200 internet restaurants across 40 cities in India.

Latest News
UncategorizedIndiaretailing Bureau -

Simpl targets 100 million checkouts on Zepto by 2026

Simpl also aims to expand the online khata experience on Zepto Pass which is a loyalty program from the...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.