Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
PRC Odyssey

DaMensch aims to grow its offline presence: Ashmeer Sayyed

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
34
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Ashmeer Sayyed, chief retail officer (CRO), DaMensch, a Bengaluru-based apparel and fashion brand said his company is very positive about the business outlook in 2024.

Highlighting the D2C company’s future prospects, Sayyed added that the company’s journey has just started and has miles to go.

“From an offline perspective, we have our presence in a few cities which we want to take towards pan India,” said Sayyed. “On the online side, we are already there in terms of the consumers trying our products.”

For DaMensch, product innovation and new launches have been the brand’s DNA, Sayyed said. Banking on those factors,  the company also expects a few ‘ X’ multiples in its business revenue in the coming years..

Commenting on the upcoming Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2024 to be held in Mumbai in May, Sayyed said that the PRC has been a revelation for many people seeking to gain business acumen and intelligence in the retail sector.

“From a D2C perspective, it will be great to know the success stories of how D2C brands have performed from an offline perspective,” added Sayyed.

Sayyed also hoped some of the D2C brands would also attain Unicorn status in the coming years. Sayyed said he is hoping to understand how D2C brands could take their next logical steps by expanding in brick and mortar chains.

Latest News
UncategorizedIndiaretailing Bureau -

Simpl targets 100 million checkouts on Zepto by 2026

Simpl also aims to expand the online khata experience on Zepto Pass which is a loyalty program from the...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.