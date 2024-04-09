Register Now
Lenskart scouting 25-acre land for factory near B’lore airport; K’taka Min responds swiftly

Image Credit: X
Bansal posted his requirement on LinkedIn and within five minutes, the Minister responded in the affirmative

New Delhi: Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil on Tuesday directed officials to assist Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, who said the company was looking for 25 acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Bansal posted his requirement on LinkedIn and within five minutes, the Minister responded in the affirmative.

“Lenskart is looking for 25 acres of land within 60 km of Kempegowda Bengaluru International Airport to build its next mega factory. If any company is looking to sell factory land near the Bengaluru airport, please send an email to: [email protected],” Bansal wrote.

Responding quickly, Patil said, “Karnataka is the place to be! @peyushbansal @Lenskart_com Industries Department is here to support you and facilitate all your needs. Concerned officials will reach out, immediately.”

According to sources close to the Minister, he gave necessary instructions to officials to help Bansal set up his unit here in Bengaluru.

Many people on ‘X’ expressed their appreciation for the move by the Minister, they said.

