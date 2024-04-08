Register Now
Actress Sai Tamhankar inaugurates Shoppers Stop’s 6th store in Pune

The new store offers national and international brands comprising a diverse range of watches, bags, sunglasses, fragrances and gifting options

New Delhi: Department store chain Shoppers Stop has opened its sixth store in Pune, the company said in a press release on Monday.  Located in Tribeca Highstreet, Pune, the store was inaugurated by actress Sai Tamhankar.

“As we expand our retail footprint, we are dedicated to elevating customer experience through premium products and services. We are driven by the commitment to curate an unparalleled shopping experience for our customers and aim to serve the fashion needs of the customers of Pune,” Kavindra Mishra, executive director & chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop Ltd.

The new store offers national and international brands comprising a diverse range of watches, bags, sunglasses, fragrances and gifting options. It also offers free beauty makeovers, personal shopper service and Shoppers Stop First Citizens Club program.

The premium Black Card Membership program allows shoppers to avail exclusive privileges, unique event invitations, a one-year return policy, early access to deals, and many more rewards.

“Shoppers Stop has always been, my go-to brand. This is a brand I have grown with and today, being a part of the launch of Shoppers Stop’s new store in Pune, fills me with immense joy and excitement,” said Sai Tamhankar during the launch.

Established in 1991, Shoppers Stop Ltd. is spread across 112 department stores in 62 cities (as of 31 March 2024). The company also operates 7 premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 87 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 21 Airport doors, 22 Intune Stores occupying an area of 4.3 million sq. ft.

