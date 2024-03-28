Retail boom in sacred cities driven by a surge in spiritual tourism

Growing tourism is attracting retail brands to establish a footprint in these potential market
New Delhi: Retail chains are capitalising on the growing trend of spiritual tourism across more than a dozen cities in India, according to the latest report.
The 14 cities include Amritsar, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Somnath, Shirdi, Ayodhya, Puri, Tirupati, Mathura, Dwarka, Bodh Gaya, Guruvayur, and Madurai, according to a CBRE report titled – Decoding Real Estate through the Spiritual Tourism Lens.
This surge in spiritual tourism is attracting pilgrims and spiritual seekers to holy cities in droves, leading to an increase in foot traffic and benefiting both the tourism and retail sectors, the report added.
Key findings of the report
Retail brands across various segments, including fashion and apparel, food and beverage, hypermarkets, homeware and department stores and consumer electronics are expanding their presence in those holy places. This trend also reflects a shift in tourist preferences, with travellers seeking experiences beyond traditional rituals, the report said.
|Key retail brands that have established retail presence in 14 cities
|City
|Retail Segment
|Key Brands
|Amritsar
|Fashion & Apparel
|Bata, Biba, Fabindia, Manyavar, Skechers, Woodland
|Food & Beverage
|Barbeque Nation, Domino’s, McDonald’s, Starbucks
|Hypermarket
|D-Mart, Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart
|Consumer Electronics
|Imagine
|Ajmer
|Fashion & Apparel
|Max, Blackberrys, Decathlon
|Home & Department Store
|Mr DIY, Pantaloons
|Food & Beverage
|Burger King, Domino’s
|Somnath
|Fashion & Apparel
|Spykar, Reliance Trends
|Food & Beverage
|La Pino’z
|Hypermarket
|Reliance Smart
|Shirdi
|Food & Beverage
|Baskin Robbins,
Domino’s, McDonald’s
|Hypermarket
|Reliance Smart
|Fashion & Apparel
|FabIndia, Nike, Reliance Trends
|Ayodhya
|Fashion & Apparel
|Manyavar, Reliance Trends, Raymonds
|Homeware & Department Store
|Market99, Pantaloons
|Food & Beverage
|Domino’s, Pizza Hut
|Hypermarket
|Reliance Smart
|Puri
|Fashion & Apparel
|Blackberrys, Manyavar, Raymond, Reliance Trends, Bata
|Hypermarket
|Reliance Smart,
Bazaar Kolkata
|Food & Beverage
|Domino’s, KFC, Basin Robbins
|Tirupati
|Fashion & Apparel
|Levi’s, Max, Puma, Style Union
|Homeware & Department Store
|Pantaloons
|Hypermarket
|D-Mart
|Consumer Electronics
|Croma
|Katra
|Food & Beverage
|Domino’s, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Burger King
|Mathura
|Fashion & Apparel
|Fabindia, United Colors of Benetton, Zudio
|Food & Beverage
|Burger King, Domino’s
|Hypermarket
|Reliance Smart
|Consumer Electronics
|Croma
|Dwarka
|Food & Beverage
|Amul Ice cream
|Guruvayur
|Fashion & Apparel
|Reliance Trends, Allen Solly, Jockey
|Homeware & Department Store
|Reliance smart point
|Food & Beverage
|Chicking, Naturals Ice cream
|Madurai
|Fashion & Apparel
|BIBA, Levi’s, Max, Trends,Van Heusen
|Homeware & Department Store
|Westside
|Consumer Electronics
|Croma
|Varanasi
|Fashion & Apparel
|Manyavar, Reliance Trends, Zudio
|Homeware & Department Store
|Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop
|Food & Beverage
|Burger King, Domino’s, Pizza Hut,
McDonald’s
|Hypermarket
|Spencer’s, Reliance smart
|Consumer Electronics
|Croma, Reliance Digital
|Bodh Gaya
|Fashion & Apparel
|Blackberrys, Fabindia, Manyavar,
Raymond
|Homeware & Department Store
|Pantaloons, V Mart
|Hypermarket
|Reliance Smart
|Consumer Electronics
|Reliance Digital
“The rapid expansion of spiritual tourism in India is driving the growth of the country’s faith-based tourism market,” Anshuman Magazine, chairman & chief executive officer (CEO) – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said. “Government initiatives to promote tourism and improve connectivity between pilgrimage sites are further boosting this growth. The rise of online retail platforms offering easy access to faith-based products and services is also a key factor.”
Cities like Amritsar, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, and others are witnessing a retail boom, with brands strategically adapting their offerings in established mall clusters and high-street locations to cater to the growing tourist population. The surge in spiritual tourism can be attributed to enhanced infrastructure, including well-connected roads, airports, and public transportation, as well as various accommodation options such as hotels, guesthouses, and wellness centres.
Leading hotels catering to travellers’ needs
Leading hotels are also catering to the needs of spiritual travellers by offering clean, hygienic, and family-friendly accommodations. Major hotel chains are adapting to the preferences of spiritual tourists.
|City
|Branded Hotel
|Puri
|Mayfair Hotels
|Tirupati
|Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels
|Amritsar
|Taj Hotels, Novotel, Hilton, J W Mariott, ITC Hotels
|Varanasi
|Taj Hotels, Radisson, Hilton
|Ajmer
|Taj Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, The Westin
|Dwarka
|Lemon Tree Hotels, Club Mahindra
|Bodh Gaya
|Hyatt Hotels, Sarovar Premiere
|Madurai
|Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Marriott
|Katra
|Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels
Overall, the landscape of real estate demand in spiritual tourism destinations is triggering a wave of new construction and renovation projects in response to the growing demand. Specialised properties catering to spiritual tourists, preservation of heritage sites, and economic and infrastructure growth are some of the key outcomes of this trend.