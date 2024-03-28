Retail boom in sacred cities driven by a surge in spiritual tourism

Growing tourism is attracting retail brands to establish a footprint in these potential market

New Delhi: Retail chains are capitalising on the growing trend of spiritual tourism across more than a dozen cities in India, according to the latest report.

The 14 cities include Amritsar, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Somnath, Shirdi, Ayodhya, Puri, Tirupati, Mathura, Dwarka, Bodh Gaya, Guruvayur, and Madurai, according to a CBRE report titled – Decoding Real Estate through the Spiritual Tourism Lens.

This surge in spiritual tourism is attracting pilgrims and spiritual seekers to holy cities in droves, leading to an increase in foot traffic and benefiting both the tourism and retail sectors, the report added.

Key findings of the report

Retail brands across various segments, including fashion and apparel, food and beverage, hypermarkets, homeware and department stores and consumer electronics are expanding their presence in those holy places. This trend also reflects a shift in tourist preferences, with travellers seeking experiences beyond traditional rituals, the report said.

Key retail brands that have established retail presence in 14 cities City Retail Segment Key Brands Amritsar Fashion & Apparel Bata, Biba, Fabindia, Manyavar, Skechers, Woodland Food & Beverage Barbeque Nation, Domino’s, McDonald’s, Starbucks Hypermarket D-Mart, Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart Consumer Electronics Imagine Ajmer Fashion & Apparel Max, Blackberrys, Decathlon Home & Department Store Mr DIY, Pantaloons Food & Beverage Burger King, Domino’s Somnath Fashion & Apparel Spykar, Reliance Trends Food & Beverage La Pino’z Hypermarket Reliance Smart Shirdi Food & Beverage Baskin Robbins, Domino’s, McDonald’s Hypermarket Reliance Smart Fashion & Apparel FabIndia, Nike, Reliance Trends Ayodhya Fashion & Apparel Manyavar, Reliance Trends, Raymonds Homeware & Department Store Market99, Pantaloons Food & Beverage Domino’s, Pizza Hut Hypermarket Reliance Smart Puri Fashion & Apparel Blackberrys, Manyavar, Raymond, Reliance Trends, Bata Hypermarket Reliance Smart, Bazaar Kolkata Food & Beverage Domino’s, KFC, Basin Robbins Tirupati Fashion & Apparel Levi’s, Max, Puma, Style Union Homeware & Department Store Pantaloons Hypermarket D-Mart Consumer Electronics Croma Katra Food & Beverage Domino’s, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Burger King Mathura Fashion & Apparel Fabindia, United Colors of Benetton, Zudio Food & Beverage Burger King, Domino’s Hypermarket Reliance Smart Consumer Electronics Croma Dwarka Food & Beverage Amul Ice cream Guruvayur Fashion & Apparel Reliance Trends, Allen Solly, Jockey Homeware & Department Store Reliance smart point Food & Beverage Chicking, Naturals Ice cream Madurai Fashion & Apparel BIBA, Levi’s, Max, Trends,Van Heusen Homeware & Department Store Westside Consumer Electronics Croma Varanasi Fashion & Apparel Manyavar, Reliance Trends, Zudio Homeware & Department Store Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop Food & Beverage Burger King, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s Hypermarket Spencer’s, Reliance smart Consumer Electronics Croma, Reliance Digital Bodh Gaya Fashion & Apparel Blackberrys, Fabindia, Manyavar, Raymond Homeware & Department Store Pantaloons, V Mart Hypermarket Reliance Smart Consumer Electronics Reliance Digital

“The rapid expansion of spiritual tourism in India is driving the growth of the country’s faith-based tourism market,” Anshuman Magazine, chairman & chief executive officer (CEO) – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said. “Government initiatives to promote tourism and improve connectivity between pilgrimage sites are further boosting this growth. The rise of online retail platforms offering easy access to faith-based products and services is also a key factor.”

Cities like Amritsar, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, and others are witnessing a retail boom, with brands strategically adapting their offerings in established mall clusters and high-street locations to cater to the growing tourist population. The surge in spiritual tourism can be attributed to enhanced infrastructure, including well-connected roads, airports, and public transportation, as well as various accommodation options such as hotels, guesthouses, and wellness centres.

Leading hotels catering to travellers’ needs

Leading hotels are also catering to the needs of spiritual travellers by offering clean, hygienic, and family-friendly accommodations. Major hotel chains are adapting to the preferences of spiritual tourists.

City Branded Hotel Puri Mayfair Hotels Tirupati Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels Amritsar Taj Hotels, Novotel, Hilton, J W Mariott, ITC Hotels Varanasi Taj Hotels, Radisson, Hilton Ajmer Taj Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, The Westin Dwarka Lemon Tree Hotels, Club Mahindra Bodh Gaya Hyatt Hotels, Sarovar Premiere Madurai Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Marriott Katra Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels

Overall, the landscape of real estate demand in spiritual tourism destinations is triggering a wave of new construction and renovation projects in response to the growing demand. Specialised properties catering to spiritual tourists, preservation of heritage sites, and economic and infrastructure growth are some of the key outcomes of this trend.