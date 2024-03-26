Kiko Live crosses 1 lakh fulfilled Kirana orders on ONDC

Kiko Live has achieved 1 lakh orders with a 99% order fill rate

New Delhi: Mumbai-based SaaS solution platform Kiko Live, a seller network participant on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has processed over 100,000 total orders on the ONDC Network, a joint release by the companies said.

“We are happy to see Kiko Live’s growth in a short span of two months. Facilitating high fulfilment rates and quick deliveries, it has unlocked the potential for thousands of neighbourhood Kirana stores to thrive in the digital economy,” said T Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), ONDC.

Since its onboarding on the Open Network in December 2023, sellers on Kiko have witnessed significant business growth. From 30-40 orders per day just three months ago, Kiko Live consistently sees over 2500 orders per day.

“We continue to grow aggressively month on month, from 10,000 orders in January to 40,000 orders in February 2024 and we plan to close March 2024 with over 70,000 orders,” said Alok Chawla, Co-Founder, Kiko Live. “We have already helped retailers successfully process over 100,000 orders on ONDC Network and plan to help retailers process over 1.5 million monthly orders before the end of FY25.”

Kiko works directly with Kirana stores to digitize their business. As many as 13 million kirana stores in India generate over $800 billion in annual business, yet most of them do not have a digital footprint. These sellers continue to depend on orders received over call and WhatsApp for their home delivery business which constitutes over 10% of their business — that’s an $80 billion-plus Kirana-led home delivery business that already exists today, despite the availability of Quick Commerce, the release added.

By leveraging the ONDC Network, Kiko Live has made it easier for small stores to onboard and sell online. A key accomplishment achieved by Kiko Live is enabling high fulfilment rates by retailers, with sellers achieving 99% order fill rates to date. The app has also focused on a low-cost model of hyperlocal fulfilment. These efforts have led to order cancellation rates of less than 1% and repeat buying rates now crossing 30% of all orders.

Incorporated on 31 December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India

The Kiko Live app helps neighbourhood stores across categories build, manage and grow their online and home delivery business. Sellers can collate all their existing phone, WhatsApp and other orders on the Kiko App, and use the Kiko solution for payments and hyperlocal deliveries.