Kumar Venkatasubramanian to be new CEO of P&G India

Kumar Venkatasubramanian will take charge from May 1, 2024 replacing LV Vaidyanathan who served P&G for 28 years.

New Delhi: Kumar Venkatasubramanian will take over as the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble India, from 1 May 2024, as per a statement by the company on Monday.

“It is a moment of great pride for me to come back to India and spearhead the P&G business in the country. The India organization is on momentum, delivering consistent results and balanced top and bottom-line growth. It will be important for us to remain focused on our integrated growth strategy, as I believe it is the right strategy for us to deliver sustained outcomes,” said Kumar Venkatasubramanian.

“We will focus on a portfolio of daily use products where performance drives brand choice and raises the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy– product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. We aim to lead constructive disruption in the industry across the value chain,” he added.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, he started his journey with P&G in 2000 as part of the India sales team, straight from campus. With almost 24 years of experience, the majority of which was in India across different roles in sales, he is currently leading the P&G business in Australia and New Zealand as CEO. There he has been responsible for steering the team to deliver record metrics, driven by category growth and strong retailer partnerships.

Before that, Kumar led the Sales Team in P&G India until 2020. Over the years he has enabled several programmes that have had a significant impact on employees and the community. This included P&G ANZ’s largest-ever corporate partnership with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Kumar will take over from LV Vaidyanathan, who will leave the company to pursue other interests after 28 years of service to P&G.

“I am thrilled with Kumar Venkatasubramanian’s appointment as the India CEO, who has been an integral part of the P&G India growth story for well over two decades,” said Stanislav Vecera, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

“Kumar is no stranger to the India organization, and the India business and people will immensely benefit from his leadership and vision, and collectively I am certain they will take the India business to new heights while maintaining a balanced growth outlook,” Vecera added.

Founded in 1837, P&G India is an American FMCG company headquartered in Ohio. It specialises in a wide range of brands including beauty, healthcare, personal care, fabric and home care, hygiene products etc. It has made several noted brands namely Whisper, Ariel, Tide, Old Spice, Pantene, Oral-B, Olay and Gilette, among others.