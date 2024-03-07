TVS Supply Chain Solutions expands warehouse footprint in TN; to create 1,200 jobs

The company’s total warehouse capacity has gone up to 21.85 million sq. ft. from the earlier 21.2 million sq. ft. in the country

Chennai: TVS Supply Chains Solutions Ltd has expanded its warehouse footprint in the country, by adding 6.50 lakh sq. ft. additional space at its ultra-modern facility in Hosur, the company said on Thursday.

The global supply chain solutions provider, in a statement here, said with the latest expansion, the company’s total warehouse capacity has gone up to 21.85 million sq. ft. from the earlier 21.2 million sq. ft. in the country.

The creation of additional space at the warehouse would create 1,200 jobs of which 300 would comprise women, the release said, but did not divulge the details of the existing employee base at the Hosur unit.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new warehouse equipped with cutting-edge automation and IT systems. This marks a pivotal step in our commitment to efficiency, innovation, and delivering unparalleled service to our customers,” company Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan said.

TVS Motor Company, Director and CEO, K N Radhakrishnan formally inaugurated the facility in Hosur.

“This new facility by TVS Supply Chain Solutions demonstrates their ongoing efforts to enhance service capabilities and meet customers’ evolving needs. We have strategically positioned our Global Parts Distribution Centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market.” Radhakrishnan said on the expansion of the warehouse.

The warehousing solutions offered at the facility include — storage facilities such as contract warehousing, cross-docking, open yard management, rework and refurbish management among others.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 warehouses across five continents, the statement added.