Fashion & Lifestyle

Style Baazar opens store in Uttar Pradesh

By Anagha R Ratna
Located at Maharajganj, it is the 10th store of Style Baazar in Uttar Pradesh 

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle brand Style Baazar has launched its latest store in Uttar Pradesh situated at Maharajganj, a company official announced on social media on Wednesday.

“The excitement is skyrocketing as we touch down in Maharajganj. Style Baazar is now arriving at your doorstep with fresh styles, trends and much more,” said Arindam Sengupta, head of operations at Baazar Style Retail Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

Style Bazaar also operates 9 more stores in the state.

Headquartered in Howrah, Kolkata, Style Baazar was founded in 2013. The company is parented by retail chain Baazar Style Retail Ltd.

Baazar Style retails multi-brand fashion and lifestyle goods. The business was jointly incorporated in June 2013 by Shreyans Surana, Rohit Kedia, Bhagwan Prasad, Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, and Rajendra Kumar Gupta.

Baazar Style’s retail stores offer clothing, footwear, luggage, accessories, fragrances, sunglasses, cosmetics, and toys. Currently, the company owns over 152 retail outlets in more than 9 states across the country. Apart from Style Baazar the retailer also operates a lifestyle brand under the name Express Baazar. 

