Property Share offers Rs 191 crore worth warehouse to investors for fractional ownership

New Delhi: Proptech startup Property Share has identified a premium warehousing project in Jaipur valuing Rs 191 crore and is offering the rent-yielding asset to investors for fractional ownership.

Property Share, which is a tech platform for commercial real estate investments, has launched a warehousing asset located in Jaipur on its platform.

The asset, a 9.1 per cent yielding Grade A+ warehouse, has been given on lease to Flipkart, an e-commerce player.

The asset comprises three boxes totalling 5,28,631 square feet. The rent escalates by 12.5 per cent every 3 years.

“The warehouse is a high-end Grade A+ development built-to-suit as per Flipkart’s requirements including state-of-the-art racking systems, turnstiles, office, training centre, cafeteria, and CCTV systems,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The minimum investment is Rs 25 lakh.

Kunal Moktan, Co-Founder & CEO, Property Share said, “Tier 2+ cities are some of the largest consumers of e-commerce platforms today but are significantly underserved in terms of Grade A warehousing stock.”

“The (warehouse) industry is likely to witness high growth both in terms of rent and capital values as quality and demand are driven by international players like Amazon and Walmart / Flipkart,” he added.

Established in 2016, Property Share is a technology-driven real estate investment platform that allows sophisticated investors access to institutional grade assets with 8-10 per cent in-place rental yields and 17-20 per cent returns.

The platform assumes complete responsibility of sourcing, due diligence, property management, and sale on behalf of users, making owning, managing, and exiting commercial real estate simple and transparent, the statement said.