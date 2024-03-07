Eggoz crosses Rs 100 Cr net annual recurring revenue

Eggoz is growing in a $12 billion market at a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

New Delhi: Gurugram-based egg-focused consumer brand Eggoz has crossed Rs 100 crore in net annual recurring revenue within three years of launch, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

Currently, the brand has a presence in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

“Our success during our three-year journey can be attributed to our fervent dedication to making healthy eggs available in the market. We hope to further expand our consumer base by helping people opt for a healthy living, while also guiding the farmers to produce better & chemical-free eggs,” said CEO and co-founder of Eggoz, Abhishek Negi.

Eggoz is operating in a $12 billion egg industry where less than 3% of eggs are sold in packaged format. Eggoz works with local farmers, offering all-around tech-enabled support and herbal hen feed for the production of eggs. All eggs sold by Eggoz pass through 11 Safety checks including UV sanitisation. It claims to have helped farmers increase their income by 30%.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur graduates, Eggoz is growing in a $12 billion market at 15% CAGR, the company said. According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, it has raised a Series B funding of $8.8 million. The company sells its products through marketplaces, quick commerce websites and supermarket chains.