Fashion & Lifestyle

Pume opens new store in Pune

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new Puma store is located at Amanora Mall, Pune

New Delhi: German Sportswear brand Puma has opened a new store in Amanora Mall, Pune, a release by the Mall said on Tuesday.

The newly opened Puma store at Amanora Mall offers a collection of sportswear and footwear.

“Back-to-back new store launches at Amanora Mall, Pune. We’re excited to announce yet another exciting addition to Amanora Mall, Pune! Puma is now officially open and ready to welcome shoppers,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, chief executive officer, Amanora Mall

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The Group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf and stichd. It distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Germany. It entered the Indian market in 2006 and operates around 500 stores in India

