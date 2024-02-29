Shibashish Roy gets promoted as Croma Deputy CEO

Roy has been working with Croma since August 2021

New Delhi: Croma, the electronics retail chain owned by Tata Digital, promoted Shibashish Roy as the Deputy CEO last week, a social media post by Roy said.

Before this Roy held positions like the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Business Officer – e-commerce and marketing at the electronics retail chain.

Roy has over 17 years of experience in various roles at Tata Sons Limited, Tata Capital Markets Pte. Ltd., and Tata Motors. With a background in engineering, Roy has held positions such as Vice President – Group Digital, Assistant VP – Group Digital, Assistant VP – Strategy & BD, and General Manager – Strategy. He has also worked in corporate finance and investment banking at Tata Capital Markets Pte. Ltd. His expertise includes digital transformation, strategy development, business development, and finance.

Croma, operated by Infiniti Retail Ltd., a Tata Group company, was established in 2006 as a specialist retail store offering a wide range of digital gadgets and home electronics from various brands. The brand’s product range includes mobile phones, televisions, laptops, headphones, refrigerators, home theatres, soundbars, air conditioners, speakers, media players, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablets, wearables, cameras, and gaming equipment, among other items.

Croma today operates over 412 stores across 143 major cities in India and sells more than 22,000 products across 544 brands.