Fashion brand Satya Paul opens store in Mumbai

Bengaluru: Fashion brand Satya Paul has launched its latest outlet in Mumbai, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, the store is spread across approximately 900 sq. ft. of retail space.

The store features an oval shape, which is also reflected in the circular glass display positioned at the centre of the space, devoid of any sharp edges.

Satya Paul stores offer a range of women’s designer wear, including ready-to-wear clothing, athleisure attire, and a variety of accessories such as handbags, scarves, wallets, belts, and pocket squares.

The Gurgaon-based brand was founded in 1985 by fashion designer Satvinder Paul Nanda. Currently, it has over 13 stores across cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The brand’s products can also be found on e-commerce platforms like Ajio Luxe and Tata CLiQ Luxury.