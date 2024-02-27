Register Now
VIP Industries opens first Caprese Outlet in Delhi’s South Ex

The new store of 300 sq. ft. will showcase a range of handbags & accessories for women

New Delhi: Luggage manufacturer VIP Industries Ltd. has opened the first outlet of its handbag brand Caprese in Delhi’s South Extension, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The new store of 300 sq. ft. will showcase a range of handbags and accessories for women. Caprese also offers wallets, purses, and other accessories.

“We are very excited to launch our latest Caprese store in the heart of Delhi South Ex. We believe that the new store will serve as a dynamic launchpad for showcasing our innovative designs and expanding our presence in the thriving Delhi market. We continue to set new standards in the fashion industry,” said Neetu Kashiramka, managing director (MD), VIP Industries.

The company recently launched its exclusive Cartlon store at Mumbai airport.

VIP Industries headquartered in Mumbai is a public limited company manufacturing luggage and travel accessories. It has more than 10,000 points of sale (POS) with a network of retailers in 45 countries.

The company began its journey in 1971. To date, VIP Industries Ltd. has sold over 100 million pieces of luggage to travellers around the world. VIP Industries has a global footprint with its products available across the Middle East, the UK, and select African and Southeast Asian countries.

The brand portfolio includes brands like VIP, Skybags, Carlton, Aristocrat, and Caprese.

