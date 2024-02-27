Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Tim Hortons opens at Terminal 1, Delhi Airport

Mannu Mathew
By Mannu Mathew
69
0
Image Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Mannu Mathew
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

This will be Tim Horton’s 28th store in India

New Delhi: International coffee house and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has opened its third airport store at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, as per a social media post by a company official.

“We are proud and joyous to announce the opening of our 3rd airport store in India at #NewTerminal1 at NewDelhi IGIAirport and now opened 28th Stores in India,” said Davesh Mehra, North Lead – Projects, Tim Hortons India said in a LinkedIn post.

“A coffee on the go, a quick email to be shot out from our very comfortable seating space, a neatly packed sandwich, a small bite when you’re hungry but not so sure, a box of doughnuts to take to your loved ones, or simply, finding some genuine warmth and care in a hectic environment: we have it all!. So the next time you’re flying out of New Delhi, check us out,” added Mehra.

Tim Hortons opens at Terminal 1, Delhi Airport
This will be the coffee chain’s 28th store in India | Credit: LinkedIn

This will be the coffee chain’s 28th store in India.

The cafe chain made its debut in India in August 2022 by opening two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). It entered the Indian market through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity jointly owned by the retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer has a presence in cities such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, and Mumbai.

Founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade, Tim Hortons is operated globally by Restaurant Brands International Inc., with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.

Latest News
Real Estate / Shopping CentresPTI -

Bharti Realty to build 17 million sq. ft. of office, retail space in Delhi

The company has started construction of 6.5 million sq. ft. of commercial space, of which 3.5 million sq. ft....

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In