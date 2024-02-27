Tim Hortons opens at Terminal 1, Delhi Airport

This will be Tim Horton’s 28th store in India

New Delhi: International coffee house and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has opened its third airport store at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, as per a social media post by a company official.

“We are proud and joyous to announce the opening of our 3rd airport store in India at #NewTerminal1 at NewDelhi IGIAirport and now opened 28th Stores in India,” said Davesh Mehra, North Lead – Projects, Tim Hortons India said in a LinkedIn post.

“A coffee on the go, a quick email to be shot out from our very comfortable seating space, a neatly packed sandwich, a small bite when you’re hungry but not so sure, a box of doughnuts to take to your loved ones, or simply, finding some genuine warmth and care in a hectic environment: we have it all!. So the next time you’re flying out of New Delhi, check us out,” added Mehra.

This will be the coffee chain’s 28th store in India.

The cafe chain made its debut in India in August 2022 by opening two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). It entered the Indian market through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity jointly owned by the retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer has a presence in cities such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, and Mumbai.

Founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade, Tim Hortons is operated globally by Restaurant Brands International Inc., with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.