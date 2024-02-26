Being Human Clothing receives 5 awards at IFF 2024

The event also awarded brands such as Rare Rabbit, Tommy Hilfiger Vero Moda, Mini Klub and United Colors of Benetton among others

Bengaluru: Being Human Clothing, a brand run by a charitable trust by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has secured five awards at the India Fashion Forum 2024 held at the Hotel Conrad, Bengaluru on 21- 22 February.

The accolades include Alizeh award in the apparel category, recognizing its marketing and promotion efforts. The brand’s celebrity-endorsed campaign, multimedia initiatives in the lifestyle segment and impactful social cause campaign were also lauded for their effectiveness.

Moreover, the retailer was honored as the most admired brand for diversity and inclusivity, in addition to receiving the most admired ESG Initiative of the year award, underscoring its dedication to environmental, social, and governance principles.

Being Human Clothing was founded in 2012 with the objective of furthering the interest of ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation,’ a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved population in India.

It retails through more than 94 exclusive brand outlets (EBO), over 400 multi brand outlets (MBO), over 200 shop-in-shop formats and several online marketplaces.

The India Fashion Forum 2024 also celebrated several other industry leaders for their outstanding performance and innovation. Notable awardees include Rare Rabbit and Tommy Hilfiger in men’s western wear, AND and Vero Moda in women’s western wear, and Mini Klub and United Colors of Benetton in kidswear.

The event highlighted brands that have excelled in marketing, promotions, innovation, and retail expansion. Masaba Gupta for John Jacobs and Forum + BOF PNG Slide were among those recognized for their impactful contributions.