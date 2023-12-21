Google News
Madras Mandi opens 5th store in Chennai

Located on the East Coast Road at Neelankarai, the new store offers over 250 fresh varieties

Bengaluru: Fresh produce brand Madras Mandi has launched its fifth retail store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Thursday. Located on the East Coast Road at Neelankarai, the new store offers over 250 fresh varieties of produce.

The new store offers a range of products from curated brands, including Farmley, Umami Brews, Pataakha Foods, and Andhra Deli. It also serves as a central hub, facilitating instant delivery services to surrounding zones including Adyar, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur.

“As we expand our footprint, we invite our customers to join us in this culinary journey, celebrating not just a store but the collective vibrancy of a community that values and savours the richness of life in every bite,” Prashanth Vasan, chief executive officer of Madras Mandi.

The four other stores of Madras Mandi in Chennai are situated at Anna Nagar East, Choolaimedu, Perungalathur and Nanganallur.

Founded in 2020 under the umbrella of Shri Annamalai Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Madras Mandi has grown its family to include over 1000 farmers, collaborating to provide essential supplies to partners and companies such as Nissan.

