Swiggy partners with Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout

Image Credit: Swiggy
The Swiggy-Simpl partnership is aimed at facilitating the increased demand for Swiggy’s on-demand services during the holiday season

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based on-demand food and quick commerce company Swiggy has partnered with Simpl, a one-tap checkout network.

The service will be integrated across Swiggy Instamart, Dineout, and Swiggy Genie, a joint release announced on Wednesday.

The partnership is aimed at facilitating the increased surge in demand the platform experiences during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Millions of customers across the country will be able to place orders from over 2.9 lakh restaurant partners enabled on Swiggy, and access thousands of products from Swiggy Instamart while availing of other services from Swiggy with the convenience of Simpl’s 1-Tap.

“Our mission is to offer unparalleled convenience and an elevated experience to our customers across the platform—from search to checkout and delivery. With Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout integrated into our platform, especially ahead of the holiday season, millions of customers across the country will be able to access their food, and home needs, and dine out seamlessly,” said Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy.

About 26,000 small, medium and large enterprises and Direct-to-Customer (D2C) merchants in the food and hyperlocal delivery space offer Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout. Over the last two years, Simpl has witnessed a 75% growth in transactions for food and beverages, and hyperlocal categories, accompanied by a 48% increase in transacting users.

