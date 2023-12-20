ABFRL’s ethnic wear brand Jaypore opens store in Dwarka, Delhi

The new Jaypore store will offer handcrafted apparel for both men and women, along with home décor, jewellery, and accessories

New Delhi: Lifestyle brand Jaypore, from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), announced on Wednesday the opening of its new store in Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi.

Covering 1350 sq. ft. retail space in the heart of Dwarka, it is Jaypore’s 24th retail store in the country.

The store will offer handcrafted apparel for both men and women, along with home décor, jewelry, and accessories.

The store’s interior features warm colour palettes, a Khadi warping wheel, and other artisanal techniques for ambience.

Sooraj Bhat, CEO of Ethnic Business vertical, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, said, “The inauguration of Jaypore’s artistic venture in Vegas Mall, Dwarka, is a source of pride for us. At Jaypore, we extend an invitation to everyone to delve into and immerse themselves in the narratives woven into each creation.”

The artisanal lifestyle brand Jaypore was founded in 2012 by Puneet Chawla and Shilpa Sharma. The company started out as an online platform to service the US market and was launched in India in 2013. The retailer was acquired by the Aditya Birla Group in 2019.

Today, Jaypore operates stores in locations such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

ABFRL is the retail arm of Aditya Birla Group and it operates international fashion and lifestyle brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, and Galeries Lafayette.

It has a network of over 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points of sales in department stores across India as of 31 March 2023, according to the company website.