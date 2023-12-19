Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleFinance and FundingLatest News

Mufti brand owner garners Rs 165 crore from anchor investors

PTI
By PTI
323
0
Over the last 12 months, Mufti has launched a select range in its top 100 stores to gauge consumer sentiment
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company has allotted 58.9 lakh equity shares to 11 funds at Rs 280 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website

New Delhi: Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, which owns denim brand Mufti, on Monday said it has collected Rs 165 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The company has allotted 58.9 lakh equity shares to 11 funds at Rs 280 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website.

Nippon Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, JM Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia), Morgan Stanley Asia, SBI General Insurance Company, and Reliance General Insurance Company are among the investors that participated in the anchor book.

Credo Brands’ maiden public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.96 crore shares by promoters and other existing shareholders.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 266-280, will open for subscription during December 19-21.

At the lower and the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 522 crore and Rs 550 crore, respectively.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 53 equity shares and in multiples of 53 equity shares thereafter.

Credo Brands Marketing is among the leading homegrown brands in the mid-premium and premium casual men’s wear market in the country.

As of September 2023, Credo Brands Marketing has a presence across India through 1,807 touchpoints, including 404 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), 71 large format stores, and 1,332 multi-brand outlets (MBOs).

Credo Bands’ revenue from operations increased 46 per cent to Rs 498.18 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 341.17 crore in the preceding fiscal. Besides, profit after tax surged 117 per cent to Rs 77.51 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 35.74 crore in the previous financial year.

DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, and Keynote Financial Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Mental health start-up Evolve raises Rs2.5 crore in a funding round

IAN investor Niraj Saran led the funding round on behalf of Indian Angel Network and will join the company...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In