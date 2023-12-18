India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2023 by Great Place To Work

The report provides insight into the representation of women within the workforce in the country and lists the top 100 India’s best workplaces for women in 2023

Bengaluru: India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2023 report by Great Place To Work, a global authority on workplace culture, provides insight into the representation of women within the workforce in the country and lists the top 100 India’s best workplaces for women in 2023.

The assessment was based on an anonymous employee survey conducted to understand the experience of all employees. The practices are assessed separately to determine if the organisation aims to create a gender-equitable culture for all employees. Additional eligibility criteria for all organisations include women employees constituting at least 10% of the workforce, women employees sharing at least 70% positive feedback on the Trust Index™ assessment, a framework used to measure employee experience.

The report also delves into key areas for improvement in the workplace for women, providing detailed insights into initiatives aimed at enhancing and elevating the overall work culture experiences for women.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

There has been a consistent upward trajectory in the representation of women in the Indian workforce progressing from 21% in 2021 to 26% by 2023.

5% more positive workplace culture experience to their female employees, leading to 89% of women demonstrating a strong commitment to going the extra mile to get work done. The representation of women in executive, C-level management, and chief executive officer positions in India have remained at 16% over the last two years.

Click here to access the entire report