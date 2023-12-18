Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Research

India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2023 by Great Place To Work

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
20
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The report provides insight into the representation of women within the workforce in the country and lists the top 100 India’s best workplaces for women in 2023

Bengaluru: India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2023 report by Great Place To Work, a global authority on workplace culture, provides insight into the representation of women within the workforce in the country and lists the top 100 India’s best workplaces for women in 2023.

The assessment was based on an anonymous employee survey conducted to understand the experience of all employees. The practices are assessed separately to determine if the organisation aims to create a gender-equitable culture for all employees. Additional eligibility criteria for all organisations include women employees constituting at least 10% of the workforce, women employees sharing at least 70% positive feedback on the Trust Index™ assessment, a framework used to measure employee experience. 

The report also delves into key areas for improvement in the workplace for women, providing detailed insights into initiatives aimed at enhancing and elevating the overall work culture experiences for women.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

  • There has been a consistent upward trajectory in the representation of women in the Indian workforce progressing from 21% in 2021 to 26% by 2023.
  • Organisations recognized as Best Workplaces for Women 2023 deliver a 5% more positive workplace culture experience to their female employees, leading to 89% of women demonstrating a strong commitment to going the extra mile to get work done.
  • The representation of women in executive, C-level management, and chief executive officer positions in India have remained at 16% over the last two years.

Click here to access the entire report

Latest News
Fashion & LifestylePTI -

RBZ Jewellers IPO to open on Tuesday; sets price band at Rs 95-100 per share

The Ahmedabad-based B2B and retail jewellery firm would raise Rs 100 crore through the issue at the upper end...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In