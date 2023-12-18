American brand Coach opens first store in Gujarat

The brand started serving the Indian market in 2012 and operates through different marketplaces and stores

New Delhi: American fashion and apparel brand Coach has opened its first store in Gujarat at the Palladium Ahmedabad, a social media post by a mall official stated on Sunday.

“We are happy to announce another 1st for the vibrant state of Gujarat,” said Saurabh Garg, Assistant General Manager – Leasing, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. on LinkedIn.

“Coach is now operational at the Luxury Shopping Destination,” added Garg.

Founded in 1941 by six artisans in New York, Coach was started with the vision of crafting leather into beautiful and practical items. Under the leadership of Lillian and Miles Cahn, the brand evolved into the Original American House of Leather, the company’s official website stated.

The opening of its first store on Madison Avenue marked a significant milestone in the brand’s journey. Beyond leather goods, Coach became known for its distinctive lifestyle collections, drawing inspiration from the dynamic essence of New York.

The company’s website also adds that Coach was successful in over 71% of carbon deduction and diverting over 389 gs of waste while working towards a zero waste future.

The brand started serving the Indian Market in 2012 and operates through different marketplaces and stores offering new styles, authentic brands etc.