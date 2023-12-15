Google News
Home Decor & Furnishing

Stanley Lifestyles opens flagship store in Gurugram

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Located in the Sultanpur area, the new Stanley Level Next store is spread across 22,000 sq. ft. of real estate

Bengaluru: Furniture and home décor manufacturer Stanley Lifestyles has launched its flagship furniture store in Gurugram, the company said in a press release on Friday. Located in the Sultanpur area, the new Stanley Level Next store is spread across 22,000 sq. ft. of real estate.

The store offers options for kitchens, wardrobes, living, dining, and bedrooms.

“We are elated to extend the Stanley Lifestyles experience to our customers in Gurgaon. We are eagerly awaiting to welcome our customers and offer them exceptional products and service at our new locations,” said Sunil Suresh, managing director of Stanley Lifestyles.

Currently, Stanley Level Next boasts a presence in Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Stanley Lifestyles owns 62 stores, including 38 company-owned and company-operated stores and 24 franchisee-owned and franchise-operated stores spread across 25 cities in nine states and union territories in India.

The company also runs dual manufacturing facilities situated in Electronic City and Bommasandra Jigani Link Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Founded in 2011, the brand commanded a market share of 5.61% in terms of revenue in the fiscal year 2022.

