Myntra Beauty reports a 200% YoY growth in men buying skincare products

New Delhi: Through the year, Myntra Beauty witnessed a ~200% YoY growth in men buying skincare products, the company said in a release on Friday.

There was a notable surge in men’s beauty and personal care purchases, particularly in self-skincare, acne and pimple care, hair removal spray, and ingredients-led products like serum, face wash, and body wash. Foundation and concealers, with sheet masks for hydration and glowing skin, are also gaining popularity.

Myntra Beauty has witnessed a 4X growth in selection in the last three years. Myntra Beauty grew a whopping 3X of the market in 2023, with a high repeat rate on the platform, the release added.

The virtual try on feature on Myntra Beauty too has witnessed a good adoption. The brand reports that the feature enabled a 1.5X jump in consideration and 2X jump in conversion on the Makeup category styles.

The feature leverages Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to personalize and improve the shopping journey on the platform.

The Virtual Try-On feature has now also been extended to makeup categories like lipstick, blush, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, foundation, contour, highlighter, and concealers, among others.

The feature is offered in partnership with ModiFace, an enterprise that solves for Augmented Reality (AR) technology in the beauty industry.

Myntra provides the feature for 11 brands offering over 3000 styles. The brands include Lakme, Maybelline, M.A.C, L’Oreal Paris, NYX Professional Makeup, SUGAR, Faces Canada and Colorbar.

Lipsticks and foundations were the most virtually tried products on Myntra Beauty, the release added.

Myntra Beauty also offers other tech-enabled features such as assisted selling tools like the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skin Analyzer (for skin and hair) and product finder that help simplify and personalize the shopping journey.

Myntra’s BPC portfolio includes more than 200 international brands and a catalogue of over 90000 stock-keeping units across 1500+ sought-after brands. Some of the popular brands on the platform include NYX Professional Makeup, Victoria’s Secret, Makeup Revolution London, Armani, Bath and Body Works, L’Oreal Paris, Lakme, Maybelline New York, Shiseido, Forest Essentials, M.A.C, and Phillips, among others.

An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Bengaluru-based Myntra offers a wide range of over 6000+ leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levi’s, Lakme, MAC, Loreal, Colorbar, Innisfree, Maybelline, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.