Fashion-tech platform LehLah announces Athiya Shetty as brand ambassador

Image Credit: Instagram
New Delhi: Fashion-tech platform LehLah on Wednesday announced Bollywood actor and fashion icon Athiya Shetty as a new brand ambassador.

In a statement, it said a first video campaign featuring Athiya has been launched.

LehLah app’s tailored technology empowers consumers to directly shop tagged products from the creator’s content with a single click. This eliminates the need for manually searching for links across multiple accounts and platforms, streamlining the shopping experience effortlessly.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashna Ruia, founder of LehLah, said, “We are excited to launch our first-ever brand campaign featuring Athiya Shetty, who embraces and celebrates fashion to its fullest. Our campaign embodies LehLah’s commitment to transforming the online shopping experience for consumers. Through our offerings, we aim to seamlessly connect with our audience, bridging the gap between authentic creator recommendations and effortless shopping, creating a smooth journey from discovery to the ultimate purchase.”

Shetty said LehLah is a game-changer, bridging the gap between consumers and their favourite creators while eliminating the hassle of searching for product links from their recommendations. “I strongly believe this will reshape the social shopping landscape, and I encourage everyone to embrace unparalleled shopping convenience.”

LehLah is a consumer-focused fashion tech app launched in November 2022 by Ashna Ruia. The platform promises to revolutionise shopping and the discovery of new trends for fashion enthusiasts. LehLah helps creators to monetise their content and earn a commission on each sale generated through their posts.

LehLah has partnered with leading fashion brands and marketplaces such as Shoppers Stop, Sugar Cosmetics, Westside, and Limese amongst many others.

