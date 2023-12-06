Google News
Delhi Metro travellers to get subsidised staple food store, first in Rajiv Chowk

Representative Image | Image Credit: PIxabay
The central government will open retail stores at major metro stations in the national capital

New Delhi: Metro commuters in Delhi will soon have access to kitchen essentials such as onion, pulses and atta at subsidised prices, a report by Economic Times stated on Wednesday.

According to the report, the central government will open retail stores at major metro stations in the national capital.

The first proposed store will be opened at Central Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station, which will be owned and operated by the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NCCF).

Furthermore, if the project turns out to be successful, the stores will be operational in other cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, that have metro rail networks, a senior government official told Economic Times.

The move aims at curbing the elevated price of food essentials. The first proposed store will be opened at Central Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station, which will be owned and operated by the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NCCF).

“This will be a pilot project that NCCF is doing together with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation,” said the government official, adding that if successful, this will be replicated in major cities that have a metro rail network.

The government also aims to reach out to a large number of consumers by helping them avail of the subsidies. NCCF, which procures agricultural commodities, plans to open over 15 stores in Delhi.

