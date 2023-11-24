Gati launches warehousing facility in Bengaluru

Google News
The launch is a part of the company’s plan to build 21 modern, automated and environment-friendly STCDWs

New Delhi: Express distribution and supply chain management company Gati on Friday launched a tech-enabled surface transhipment centre and distribution warehouse (STCDW) at Mayasandra, Bengaluru.

The launch is a part of the company’s plan to build 21 modern, automated and environment-friendly STCDWs.

Located at 5.5 kilometre from Bengaluru-Hosur highway at the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the STCDW is spread over 3.5 lakh square feet, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The STCDW is equipped to deliver daily throughput of 1,600 tonne and monthly throughput of 40,000 tonne.

It caters to multiple industries including automotive, apparel, heavy engineering, retail.

“The tech-enabled STCDW will pave the way for greater customer centricity at Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India and a key consumption centre of the country,” Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd (Gati) managing director Pirojshaw Sarkari said.

