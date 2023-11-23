Google News
Food & Beverage

Seafood venture Jalongi Retail forays into Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The company will launch its second brand hub at Indiranagar in December 2023

Bengaluru: Online fish and seafood venture Jalongi Retail has forayed into Bengaluru with its Jalongi brand hub and processing centre at Koramangala, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“South is an important market for us, and we are happy to enter Bengaluru, the largest in the southern region. Our brand presence here will also help us in strengthening our southern direct sourcing capabilities,” said Dippankar Halder, founder of Jalongi Retail.

“We are consolidating our business with brand hubs, a successful omnichannel model that has helped us to strengthen the brand-consumer interaction, faster delivery, trust and has a higher marketing ROI,” he added.

Post its launch at Koramangala, Jalongi Retail will launch its second brand hub at Indiranagar in December 2023.

To strengthen its presence in the southern region, Jalongi Retail has partnered with Khas Ventures LLP, a growing meat and poultry retailer of the brand meatKompany in Bengaluru.

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision and commitment to delivering the best products and services in the industry. As Jalongi’s partners, we will leverage our local knowledge and regional sourcing capabilities to enhance their offerings and reach,” said Hafeez Azeem, founder, Khas Ventures LLP.

Jalongi Retail has catered to over 1 million orders since its inception in 2018. The company has a direct sourcing network in 11 states and has presence in Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Mumbai and will soon foray into Chennai and Hyderabad.

In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Dalziel & Pow – the UK-based firm behind Reliance Tira’s contemporary store design

Dalziel & Pow has also worked on the new concept store of Reliance Trends New Delhi: In April, Reliance Retail unveiled...

