Ethnic wear brand Kalki enters Bengaluru

The 8000 sq. ft. store was inaugurated on 20 November by Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh

Bengaluru:  Mumbai-based ethnic wear brand Kalki has entered Bengaluru with the launch of its first store in the city at Jayanagar, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The 8,000 sq. ft. store was inaugurated on 20 November by Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

“Entering Bengaluru, where innovation thrives, we are thrilled to unveil our fourth flagship store. Nestled in the bustling heart of this dynamic city, we present a harmonious blend of ethnic grace and contemporary flair,” said Nishit Gupta, director of Kalki.

“With a reputation for curating remarkable fashion journeys, Kalki is poised to showcase the art of couture in the tech capital, inviting everyone to experience the essence of timeless fashion with us,” added Gupta

The new store will feature the brand’s best collections to date, including the Zayra and Deme by Gabriella x Kalki ranges.

Founded in Mumbai in 2007, Kalki offers contemporary, ethnic Indian fashion and fusion-wear styles. Currently, it has four stores in the country situated in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

