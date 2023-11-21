Travel brand Mokobara enters Pune

The new store of Mokobara is located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, West Pune

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has launched its first store in Pune, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is located at the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium at Wakad in Pune.

“Super proud to share that we have officially landed in Pune. We launched our very first Mokobara store at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium today,” said Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara, in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The Bengaluru-based direct to consumer (D2C) brand offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

It marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

In July, the company unveiled its second retail store on the 12th Main Road in Indiranagar, spanning 800 sq. ft. of real estate. This stand-alone outlet is Mokobara’s first flagship in the country. Recently, the retailer opened its third physical store in Bengaluru located at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Earlier this month, Mokobara entered Mumbai, with its first store in the city at the Phoenix Palladium mall.

“The joy and excitement of bringing Mokobara closer to you, every time we open a new store is something that is unparalleled and trust us when we say that there’s so much more to come,” added Yadav.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer online luggage brand. Apart from its physical stores, the brands also retails through its own e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

The brand is set to double down on omnichannel expansions and is targeting to launch over 20 retail stores in fiscal year (FY) 2024, as per a previous press release.