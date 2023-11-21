Titan Company plans to hire over 3,000 employees in next 5 years

The company is looking for professionals with specialised skills such as data analytics, cyber security, product management, digital marketing and other new-age skills amongst others

New Delhi: The Titan Company on Tuesday said it is planning to add over 3,000 employees in the next 5 years across domains including engineering, design, luxury, digital, data analytics, marketing and sales among others.

“We are embarking on an exciting journey towards becoming a Rs 1,00,000 crore business in the next 5 years. Our aggressive hiring strategy of adding 3,000 people in the next 5 years reflects our dedication to hiring a diverse and talented workforce.

“We believe that alongside growing our people it also helps to bring in experts from various fields, young and experienced. This will accelerate our growth and innovation, strengthening our position in the industry,” Titan Company Head HR- Corporate and Retail, Priya Mathilakath Pillai said in a statement.

Currently, 60% of the company’s workforce is based in the metros and 40% in tier II and III cities, she said adding that “we will continue to strengthen our play in the emerging markets and focus on local talent to promote regional employment.”

Titan Company is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Further, in line with its focus on innovation and technology, Titan plans to increase the percentage of employees in engineering roles by 50% in the next 2-3 years.

While the company will continue to expand its portfolio of offerings across Tanishq, Mia, Fastrack, Sonata, Eyeplus, Taneira, Skinn and Caratlane across Indian and international markets, there will also be a significant focus towards augmenting Titan’s luxury segment.

Titan is also planning to expand its international footprint in North America and the Middle East and increase its international workforce by 10% over the next 5 years, with a specific focus on the GCC market, where around 150-200 new positions will be created in the next 2-3 years.

Simultaneously, Titan will continue to hire campus talent, and it is expected to contribute 15-18% of the total hiring every year.

Titan is also aligning their synergies to upskill and enable the re-entry of women into the workforce, the company recently launched the ‘women-focused return-ship program’ that helped it to recruit 40% of women among the new hires in the first quarter of FY24, the company added.