Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

R One Footwear’s manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu to start making ‘Crocs’ soon

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
15
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd is promoted by Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd and Taiwan-based Evervan Group

Chennai: A footwear manufacturing facility set up by JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd in Tamil Nadu is expected to commence production soon, the company said on Wednesday.

JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd and Shoetown Footwear Co to manufacture the ‘Crocs’ brand’s range of footwear in Perambalur district, about 250 km south of Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the factory in 2022.
Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd is promoted by Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd and Taiwan-based Evervan Group.

“The (Tamil Nadu) factory has been built in a record time of one year. This stands as a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the Phoenix Kothari Footwear team and its commitment,” said company Chairman J Rafiq Ahmed, in a company statement.
Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency set up by the government to promote investments in the state, signed a memorandum of understanding with Phoenix Kothari Footwear in August 2022, which committed investments of Rs 1,700 crore.

Spread across 50 acres of land in Perambalur, the manufacturing unit is expected to generate 4,000 jobs in and around the region.

“The Perambalur Footwear cluster is expected to provide significant job opportunities for women. This is also expected to give a big push to the social development goals of the state,” Ahmed added.

Latest News
SpotlightMannu Mathew -

Meet Titan, Amazon’s mobile robot that can lift up to 2,500 pounds

At present, Amazon’s SAT 1 fulfilment centre in San Antonio is the first to deploy Titan in its operations New...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In