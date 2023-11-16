R One Footwear’s manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu to start making ‘Crocs’ soon

Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd is promoted by Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd and Taiwan-based Evervan Group

Chennai: A footwear manufacturing facility set up by JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd in Tamil Nadu is expected to commence production soon, the company said on Wednesday.

JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd and Shoetown Footwear Co to manufacture the ‘Crocs’ brand’s range of footwear in Perambalur district, about 250 km south of Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the factory in 2022.

Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd is promoted by Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd and Taiwan-based Evervan Group.

“The (Tamil Nadu) factory has been built in a record time of one year. This stands as a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the Phoenix Kothari Footwear team and its commitment,” said company Chairman J Rafiq Ahmed, in a company statement.

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency set up by the government to promote investments in the state, signed a memorandum of understanding with Phoenix Kothari Footwear in August 2022, which committed investments of Rs 1,700 crore.

Spread across 50 acres of land in Perambalur, the manufacturing unit is expected to generate 4,000 jobs in and around the region.

“The Perambalur Footwear cluster is expected to provide significant job opportunities for women. This is also expected to give a big push to the social development goals of the state,” Ahmed added.