D2C brand Happy Nature raises $300,000

The funds raised will be utilized towards brand-building, cutting-edge technology, processing plant upgrades and enhancing customer experience

New Delhi: Happy Nature, a Delhi-based D2C brand, has raised $300,000 in a pre-series A funding round led by angel investing platform, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), a release by the company stated.

The funds raised will be used for expanding sales, marketing and branding efforts, the release added.

“With this infusion, we will strategically expand sales through impactful ATL and BTL activations,” said Vikas Singh, CEO, Happy Nature.

“Additionally, we’re committed to enhancing our processing plant infrastructure, investing in cutting-edge technology upgrades, and optimizing the customer journey for a seamless and delightful experience,” added Singh.

With this, the company also wishes to further propel high-quality sourced milk, dairy and breakfast products.

The company currently has business operations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Karnal, Panipat, Ludhiana, Ambala, Zirakhpur, Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali serving more than 1,00,000 customers with over 15,000 orders processed daily.

The company also aims to address the issues faced by small farmers and customers by offering them preservative-free milk.