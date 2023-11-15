Google News
spot_img
spot_img
E-CommerceTechnology

D2C house of brands Ezmall partners with Unicommerce

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
1
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

With Unicommerce’s solutions, Ezmall aims to achieve accuracy in processing orders and faster deliveries

New Delhi: TV-shopping marketplace turned House of Brands Ezmall has partnered with e-commerce enabler Unicommerce to streamline supply chain operations, a release by the company stated.

Ezmall will be processing its orders and managing its warehouse with Unicommerce’s platform to achieve greater accuracy and faster deliveries to its consumers, the release added.

“The demand for our products has been growing month by month and we are eying to better serve Ezmall’s fast-growing consumer base owing to our aggressive plan of launching more brands in coming months,” said Vishal Srivastava, Business Head-Ezmall.

Currently, Ezmall is host to 10+ D2C brands that offer an extensive array of products across apparel and accessories, beauty and personal care, electronics and kitchen appliances segments.

D2C brands under the umbrella of Ezmall process an average of over 30,000 monthly orders through its one warehouse located in Noida, serving thousands of customers across the country.

The company has opted for Unicommerce‘s SaaS tech for order management and warehouse management to help manage the increasing order volumes.

Unicommerce provides an extensive integration network across marketplaces and carts, POS systems, 3PL service providers, ERPs, and POS systems.

Latest News
D2CIndiaretailing Bureau -

Indian D2C brands saw a 43% surge in order volume during marketplace sale

The surge recorded is the first of its kind and shows a reverse trend in the e-commerce industry New Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In