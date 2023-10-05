Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Supply Chain

Unicommerce launches packing solution ahead of festive season surge

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
37
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The solution is designed to help platforms and brands manage the surge in volume sales during the upcoming festive season

New Delhi: SaaS platform Unicommerce has launched a ‘Pack-Fast’ solution to help e-commerce platforms and retail brands power faster warehouse operations., the company said in a release on Thursday.

The solution is designed to help platforms and brands manage the surge in volume sales starting in early October.

The solution is expected to enhance packing accuracy by flagging orders with missing or damaged products. It aims to improve order dispatch accuracy reducing nearly 28 clicks throughout the packing process, the company claimed.

It is also designed to help brands further reduce return orders by offering quality checks right at the staging area.

Founded in 2012, Unicommerce is an e-commerce-focused supply chain Saas technology platform. The company has an integration network of marketplaces, shopping carts, logistics solutions providers, and accounting software and ERP systems.

Latest News
BeveragesPTI -

Coffee Day Enterprises’ total default at Rs 433.91 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

This is lower than the June quarter when CDEL had reported a total default of Rs 440.25 crore New Delhi:...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In