Unicommerce launches packing solution ahead of festive season surge

New Delhi: SaaS platform Unicommerce has launched a ‘Pack-Fast’ solution to help e-commerce platforms and retail brands power faster warehouse operations., the company said in a release on Thursday.

The solution is designed to help platforms and brands manage the surge in volume sales starting in early October.

The solution is expected to enhance packing accuracy by flagging orders with missing or damaged products. It aims to improve order dispatch accuracy reducing nearly 28 clicks throughout the packing process, the company claimed.

It is also designed to help brands further reduce return orders by offering quality checks right at the staging area.

Founded in 2012, Unicommerce is an e-commerce-focused supply chain Saas technology platform. The company has an integration network of marketplaces, shopping carts, logistics solutions providers, and accounting software and ERP systems.