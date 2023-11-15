Farm-to-face brand Soulflower launches new product at Nykaaland

Soulflower was among Nykaa’s 25 featured consumer brands at Nykaaland



New Delhi: D2C beauty brand Soulflower has launched its latest product Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum at the two-day beauty fest Nykaaland organised by e-commerce company Nykaa on 4 and 5 November, the company told IndiaRetailing. The daily hair care product comes fortified with an anti-greying booster and generated a lot of interest at the event.

Soulflower was among Nykaa’s 25 featured consumer brands and had a booth size of 10×10 ft. at the fest, which saw participation from 80 renowned brands in the beauty space.

Amit Sarda, Managing Director, Soulflower told IndiaRetailing that the Soulflower booth attracted 3,500 visitors in just two days. It also grabbed the attention of over 500 influencers & makeup artists and garnered over 500 social media mentions.

Soulflower generated a brisk business over the two days, selling several products its ‘Rosemary Healthy Hair Oil’ being a top seller.

“The collaboration between Nykaa and Soulflower to introduce natural and organic products gave us an opportunity to introduce the products to a vast Gen Z audience, offering them an experience of the aroma by touching and feeling the products,” Sarda added.

Sarda shared that the decision to participate in the event was driven by the strategic opportunity to leverage Nykaa’s platform and the chance to showcase products to over 15,000 customers.

Soulflower is a Mumbai-based D2C company founded by Amit Sarda and Natasha Tuli selling clean, cruelty-free beauty products.